Teacher molests Class 7 girl in UP's Meerut, arrested

Meerut (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening a Class 7 girl in Parikshitgarh police station area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Anurag (35), is an assistant teacher, and he allegedly molested the girl inside the school on August 23.

According to police, the incident occurred when Anurag stopped the girl as she was heading home after school.

Parikshitgarh SHO Vijay Kumar Rai said Anurag was arrested on Saturday after a case was registered on the victim's complaint.

The matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the school administration has suspended the accused teacher and formed a committee to probe the incident.