Teacher nabbed over road rage involving politician in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) A government school teacher was arrested in Jalore district over his allegedly attacking the car of former minister Govindram Meghwal following a minor road incident, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Tanu Hotel on Bagoda Road under the Kotwali Police Station limits.

The teacher allegedly became enraged after Meghwal's vehicle scraped his car while overtaking. He stopped his vehicle in front of the ex-minister's car and rebuked the driver, police said.

When Meghwal tried to intervene, the teacher also allegedly charged at him and hit the car window with his fists and fled. He was later arrested.

Meghwal was in Jalore to attend some administrative meetings for the Congress's organisational consultations.

Kotwali Station House Officer Arvind Kumar said there was no physical attack and the fight was limited to a verbal altercation.