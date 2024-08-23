Teacher on the run after sexually harassing 13-year-old schoolgirl held in Pune

Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old teacher was arrested in Daund in Pune for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old schoolgirl and sending her obscene messages, a police official said on Friday.

He was on the run in the case, in which the headmaster of the school was earlier arrested for failing to report the matter to the police after the girl's father approached him with a complaint.

"We have arrested the teacher in the case, which was registered on Thursday. As per the complaint of the girl's father, the teacher had sent her an obscene message and also touched her inappropriately. The teacher was on the run after having an argument with the girl's father on Wednesday," the official said.

Meanwhile, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh visited the school and spoke to staff there.

She demanded thorough investigation into the incident.