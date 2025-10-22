Teacher recruitment scam: Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha appears before ED for third time

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Chandranath Sinha on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged primary school teacher recruitment scam, a senior officer of the agency said.

This was Sinha's third appearance before the central agency, which had earlier questioned him twice.

Sinha brought with him several files and documents at the ED's Salt Lake office here, he said.

The agency has not issued an official statement regarding Sinha's latest appearance.

Sources in the ED said that Sinha's name appeared in a diary recovered from Kuntal Ghosh, one of the key accused in the case. The diary reportedly contains the names of over a hundred individuals allegedly linked to the scam.

Following these findings, the ED carried out multiple raids at Sinha's residence. During the searches, officials reportedly recovered several documents and Rs 41 lakh in cash.

The agency has since filed a charge-sheet against the minister in court.

In response, Chandranath Sinha surrendered before the court and applied for anticipatory bail. PTI SCH ACD