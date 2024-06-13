Teacher recruitment, skills census, hiking welfare pensions among Andhra CM's first decisions

Amaravati, Jun 13 (PTI) Among the first decisions Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took when he assumed office on Thursday were to recruit 16,347 government teachers, hike welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 a month and conduct a skills census.

Naidu also signed a file revoking the Land Titling Act and another on reviving ‘Anna Canteens’, which serves cooked meals at subsided prices to the people.

The five files were signed immediately after Naidu assumed office at the secretariat amid Vedic chants.

The TDP chief was sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday at Kesarapalle.

Before arriving at the secretariat on Thursday to take charge, he visited two temples, Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga, and offered prayers.

Enroute to the secretariat, Amaravati farmers showered flower petals on the CM and chanted 'Jai Babu' as his convoy proceeded, and Naidu flashed the victory sign at the enthusiastic crowd.

Many of his supporters followed his convoy on two-wheelers through the roads lined with banners and posters welcoming the new chief minister.

As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception.

Naidu first signed the District Selection Committee (DSC) file, which paves the way to recruit 16,347 government teachers. He then signed a file meant to revoke the Land Titling Act and another to increase welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month.

His fourth signature was on reviving 'Anna Canteens' and the fifth one on conducting skills census.

Later, he interacted with a group of school children and a few common people in his office, and then held a meeting with senior officials. PTI STH GDK ANE