Teacher sentenced to life term for raping teenage student in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A court here sentenced a teacher to a life term for kidnapping and raping a girl in 2020, a court official said on Friday.

Special Judge (POCSO) Virendra Singh, in his ruling, also fined the convict Dhananjay Verma alias Dhanu Rs 20,000.

Special Public Prosecutor Sachchidanand Rai said a teenager from the Laar town used to go for tuition at the house of Dhananjay Verma, a resident of Salahabad Salempur.

On October 20, 2020, Dhananjay Verma raped the girl and held her captive.

On 25 October, the girl escaped and told her family about the rape, leading to Dhananjay Verma's arrest. PTI COR CDN VN VN