Teacher shoots self in UP's Jalaun; family alleges harassment by school management

Jalaun (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A teacher posted at a junior high school here allegedly died by suicide on Monday, shooting himself with his licensed firearm, police said.

According to the police, the deceased's son has alleged that his father was facing harassment by the school management, prompting him to take the extreme step.

Circle Officer (CO) Ambuj Yadav said Aniruddh Kumar (55), an assistant teacher at a junior high school in Gopalpura village under Madhavgarh police station limits, shot himself at his residence around 10 am.

He said Kumar was critically injured and died on the way to the hospital. Following information about his death, police sent the body for postmortem examination.

Yadav said Kamrendra Pal, the son of the deceased teacher, submitted a written complaint claiming Kumar took the extreme step due to harassment by the school authorities.

The officer said the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken after completion of the probe.