Teacher stabbed to death after altercation at eatery in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota, Nov 5 (PTI) A 26-year-old government school teacher was stabbed to death following an altercation at an eatery near the Ambedkar Circle in Rajasthan's Bundi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Manish Kumar Meena from Sintha village in Bundi district, worked as a teacher at a government school in Namana village for the past over two years.

He was set to get married in January next year, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused persons numbering three to four, they added.

An altercation occurred between the accused and Manish, who was leaving an eatery near the Ambedkar Circle with a few of his friends on Monday night, Bhagwan Sahay, circle inspector at Bundi Sadar police station, said.

As the altercation escalated, one of the accused attacked Manish with a sharp-edged weapon. The attackers then fled from the spot leaving Manish lying on the road in a pool of blood. One of his friends also sustained injuries in the attack.

On being informed, the police shifted Manish to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Doctors said he suffered five stab wounds which led to excessive blood loss, Sahay said.

Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Kumar Meena said the accused, who have been identified, will be apprehended soon, adding that the main suspect was previously imprisoned for over two years in a murder case before being acquitted after some witnesses turned hostile.

Meanwhile, the family members and community representatives staged a demonstration outside the Bundi district collector's residence on Monday night demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The protest which was joined by some public representatives continued on Tuesday morning.

SP Meena said the district administration has written to the state government seeking compensation for the deceased's family, as negotiated during the demonstrations.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, meanwhile, has instructed the SP over phone to expedite the probe besides offering his condolences to Manish's parents. PTI COR ARI