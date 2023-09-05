Teachers are architects of knowledge, wisdom and character: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Sep 5 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed teachers as the architects of knowledge, wisdom and character as he greeted them on the Teachers' Day.

Advertisment

The birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

In a post on X, Sawant thanked all the teachers and educators from various sectors for their invaluable contributions in shaping the future of youth.

“#Education is the foundation of a strong society and our teachers are the architects of knowledge, wisdom, and character. #Teachers are guides that continue to inspire and empower our students and complement their pursuit of knowledge,” the CM said. PTI RPS GK