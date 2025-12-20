Teachers are nation builders, creators of future: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday called teachers nation builders and highlighted their crucial role in shaping the future of the country and the state.

Speaking at the state educational conference of the teachers' association in Banswara, Sharma asserted that the responsibility of building a developed nation and state rests on the shoulders of teachers.

"Teachers are not just providers of knowledge in terms of alphabets or textbooks; their role is much broader and more significant. This is why they are called the creators of the future and nation builders. Teachers are the guiding lights of society," he said.

Sharma added that teachers carry the biggest responsibility of strengthening the foundation for a developed India and a developed Rajasthan.

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India is progressing towards becoming a global leader, with the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

He said the NEP would steer India in the 21st century, guiding the nation towards a bright future.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Sharma highlighted the transformative power of education. "The progress of the poor and marginalised sections of society is solely dependent on education," he said.

"We need education that not only fosters intellectual growth but also nurtures moral and ethical values. It should make individuals both educated and virtuous," Sharma stated.

He said that the state government has taken several steps in the education sector over the past two years. This includes the introduction of a system for exam preparation in the libraries of state colleges, aimed at helping youngsters succeed in competitive exams. PTI SDA APL APL