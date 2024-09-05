Teachers are nation builders, laying strong foundation for capable citizens, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that teachers are nation builders, as they build capable citizens by laying a strong foundation of character in the new generation.

Addressing a state-level Teachers Honour Ceremony organized at Birla Auditorium on Thursday, Sharma said it is only through their education and knowledge that a person becomes thoughtful and enriched with compassion and sympathy and creates a progressive and inclusive society.

In a statement, he said that in the Indian tradition, the place of Guru has always been supreme. Teachers improve the quality of education with commitment and hard work and enrich the lives of students with dedication and devotion.

Therefore, a school is not made only by good buildings, expensive equipment or facilities but by the invaluable knowledge of teachers.

Sharma said that Teachers' Day is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This day is a symbol of respect for his extraordinary personality and his invaluable contribution to education.

He said that to revive the rich tradition of the Guru-Shishya relationship, the state government is going to start the tradition of conferring the title of Chancellor to the Vice Chancellors of the University.

During the function, the chief minister saw his teacher, Shankarlal Sharma. He came down from the stage, touched his feet and felicitated him.

Sharma said the state government is continuously working on ambitious schemes and programs to strengthen the education infrastructure from village to city. The state government has made a provision of Rs 350 crore for the construction of classrooms, labs, libraries and toilets in government schools and Rs 100 crore for the repair of buildings of 750 schools.

Also, it is benefiting 1 lakh students through the Business Innovation Program in schools and colleges. In the next two years, the state government will also open 20 ITI and 10 polytechnic colleges, he said.

Sharma said to bring innovation with traditional teaching methods, the government is working with schools and colleges through the State Skill Policy, Atal Entrepreneurship Program, Atal Innovation Studio and Accelerator, Learn, Earn and Progress (LEAP) Program, Digital Praveshotsav etc.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that excellent work is being done by teachers across the state. The students scored well in exams this year.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the education department has achieved the target of 2.50 crore trees in the order of the target of planting seven crore trees across the state. PTI AG HIG HIG