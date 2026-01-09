Teachers' association opposes DU's move for Aadhar-based attendance

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The All Academics of Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA) on Friday raised an objection to University of Delhi's decision for compulsory implementation of Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and the linkage of attendance with salary disbursement, it said in a statement.

The move has allegedly triggered widespread anxiety among faculty, the teachers' body said.

The University of Delhi (DU), in a statement issued on Friday, said several staff members from various faculties, departments, sections, and "units" of the university are yet to report at the designated venue for completion of Aadhaar-based biometric registration, and non-compliance of the directive may lead to non-processing of their salary January 2026 onwards.

In a statement addressed to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, AADTA objected to a January 8 notification issued by DU mandating biometric attendance, and warning that salaries may not be processed January 2026 onwards in case of non-compliance.

The teachers' body claimed faculty members had earlier been informed that the proposal to implement biometric attendance for teachers had been "dropped" from the agenda of the Executive Council. The issuance and enforcement of the notification, it argued, directly contradicts the earlier assurance and amounts to coercion.

"Attendance is already governed by UGC (University Grants Commission) regulations, Delhi University ordinances and existing academic accountability mechanisms, which recognise teaching, research, examinations, fieldwork, extension activities and other academic responsibilities. Reducing these to biometric marking ignores the nature of academic work and violates principles of natural justice," AADTA said in the statement.

The association also objected to the university referring to colleges as "units" in official communications, arguing that colleges are statutory academic institutions with their own governing structures and that such terminology erodes institutional autonomy.

Raising concerns over workload, AADTA said faculty members are already under pressure due to publication requirements for promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme and academic commitments such as research and seminars, particularly under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

The biometric system, it said, would further undermine work-life balance and academic rigour.

AADTA alleged that imposing biometric attendance through executive notifications, without deliberation in statutory bodies such as the Academic Council, Executive Council and college governing bodies, sets a 'dangerous precedent'.

The association demanded immediate withdrawal of the January 8 notification as it applies to teachers and demanded assurance that no salary or service condition will be withheld due to biometric attendance.

It also sought discontinuation of the term "units" for colleges, and demanded any changes to service conditions be discussed by statutory bodies.