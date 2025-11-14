Teachers associations ready for talks with TN govt amid protests against private universities bill

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Amid ongoing protests against the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, teachers’ associations from four state universities on Friday said they are ready for talks if the government invites them.

The associations have been observing protests since November, after the DMK government introduced the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The sit-in protest called by the Association of University Teachers (AUT) and members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) is part of the series of demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of the bill, which was introduced in the Assembly in October.

The members of the associations claim that the bill would convert all government-aided colleges into private universities, creating an uncertainty for the faculty, staff and reducing government support available under the existing system.

"We completed the three day sit-in protest today and conveyed our concerns to the Director (Directorate of Collegiate Education) here," MUTA General Secretary A T Senthamarai Kannan told PTI.

During the meeting with the Director, he said the Association also sought the extension of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits to teachers in government-aided colleges.

To a query, he said on November 6, a one-day strike was observed in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Chennai centres as it was announced earlier.

"Similarly, after conducting those protests we had planned sit-in protests on November 12,13 and 14 in Chennai in front of the Directorate of Collegiate Education. Today we have completed it. So far there has been no response from the government," he said.

He reiterated that the members of the associations would go ahead with their indefinite strike from December 8 as announced earlier.

"We hope the government invites us to address the issue. If not, we will proceed with our plan to go on indefinite strike from December 8 in all the government aided colleges." he said.