Teachers' bodies condemn Ashoka University professor's arrest, demand immediate release

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) JNU and Ashoka University teachers' association on Sunday condemned the arrest of Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad on several charges, including endangering the country's sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

Mahmudabad was arrested Sunday, days after the Haryana State Commission for Women sent a notice to him over his remarks, though he said that they were "misunderstood" and asserted he exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

"The JNUTA expresses its outrage at the wholly unwarranted arrest by the Haryana Police of Dr Khan. This arrest, purportedly on the basis of a complaint by a leader of the ruling party, follows soon after the Haryana State Commission for Women acted way beyond its jurisdiction in taking suo motu cognisance of some statements made by Professor Khan," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association said in a statement.

The Faculty Association of Ashoka said the arrest of the political science professor was "groundless and untenable." "We condemn the calculated harassment to which Professor Mahmudabad has been subjected: after being arrested early in the morning from his home in New Delhi, he was taken to Sonipat, not allowed access to necessary medication, and driven around for hours without any communication about his whereabouts," it said.

The teachers' outfit said Professor Mahmudabad is well-versed in diverse literary and linguistic traditions and is a widely acclaimed expert and scholar of history and political science in South Asia and beyond.

"In all of his writing, both for academic and wider public fora, he has emphasised the importance of justice, pluralism, and solidarity, and has always advocated a profound respect for Constitutional values and morality," it said.

The body vouchsafed the professor's rational, critical, yet deeply respectful character and attested to his "personal kindness, his concern for others, and his tireless commitment to sharing his knowledge and resources." "We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Professor Mahmudabad and the dropping of all charges against him," it said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajeet Singh confirmed the arrest over the phone.

In its May 12 notice, the Haryana State Commission for Women expressed its concerns over Mahmudabad's comments that, it alleged, disparaged women in uniform, particularly Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media on Operation Sindoor alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Professor Mahmudabad, in his post, had described the briefings as "optics".

In another comment, he had said rightwing people applauding Colonel Qureshi should demand protection for victims of mob lynchings and "arbitrary" bulldozing of properties.

The JNUTA also demanded that the academic be let off, and "false" charges against him be dropped.

Mahmudabad's lawyer dismissed the charges against him, saying the remarks were within the bounds of academic and democratic discourse. PTI MHS VN VN