Teachers booked in Faridabad for having row with police over public drinking

Faridabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Two professors of a private hotel management institute were arrested for allegedly fighting with police while drinking alcohol in a public place, police said on Sunday.

The two were booked at the Surajkund Police Station and sent to judicial custody, they said.

A Faridabad police spokesperson said that on Friday, a patrol team from the Sector 46 Police Station spotted a vehicle parked near Kheda Devta in Sector 45.

The team allegedly found two men, who were later identified as Kunal and Madho Sharma, drinking alcohol inside the vehicle.

According to the police, when they were asked to not drink in a public place, the two started quarrelling.

Kunal, 38, and Madho Sharma, 29, both residents of Sector 45, Faridabad, are employed with Manav Rachna University, the spokesperson said.

"The vehicle has been seized by the police, and the accused were produced before a court and sent to jail," he said.