Teachers’ constituency MLC election records 92 per cent polling in north Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) Biennial MLC election for the teachers’ constituency in north Andhra Pradesh recorded 91.8 percent voting while two MLC graduate elections for the undivided East and West Godavari and Krishna and Guntur districts witnessed 63.2 percent and 65.5 percent voting, respectively on Thursday.

The legislative council elections were held for two graduate constituencies in the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, as well as one teacher constituency in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Voting began at 8 am and ended at 4 pm. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh cast their votes at a local school in Undavalli, Guntur district.

Over 6.62 lakh electors were eligible to cast their votes in the graduate constituency elections, while 22,493 voters were eligible for the teachers' constituency election for the southern state's Legislative Council.

The elections were held at 1,062 polling stations in 18 districts.

As many as 70 candidates contested the polls amid tight security arrangements at the polling stations.

P Raghu Varma, G Srinivasulu Naidu and Vijaya Gouri fought for the teachers' constituency MCL seat.

TDP leader A Rajendra Prasad, representing the NDA, contested from the Krishna-Guntur graduate MLC seat against Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate K S Lakshman Rao.

Similarly, P Rajasekharam contested from the undivided East and West Godavari districts' graduate MLC election.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP had stayed away from the MLC polls.

The counting of votes will take place on March 3.