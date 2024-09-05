Teachers' Day: NEP will serve as catalyst in building developed India, says Gujarat CM; hails PM

Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said the new National Education Policy (NEP) prepared under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve as a catalyst in building a developed India.

He was speaking at an event held here on the occasion of Teachers' Day, which is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

During the event, 28 school teachers were given the 'Best Teachers Award', said an official release.

"It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047. The National Education Policy formulated under the visionary leadership of PM Modi will serve as a catalyst in building a developed India," Patel said.

"It is the responsibility of all teachers to make students capable of writing their own destiny when India will become a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Hailing Dr Radhakrishnan, the CM said his contribution in the field of education has always inspired people to work for the nation.

"Despite becoming the President of India, Dr Radhakrishnan continued to remain a teacher by heart, because a teacher neither retires nor does he take rest. Since children spend more time with teachers than anyone else, your responsibility is greater than others in shaping the future of students," the CM told the gathering.

Since students of today's generation are full of curiosity and remain updated with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Google, it is necessary for you to be prepared as a teacher, he asserted.

"PM Modi has given us the mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' (both heritage and development are important). We have adopted this approach of combining both to keep the teaching profession vibrant," Patel said. PTI PJT BNM