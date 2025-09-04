Teachers guiding light of society, architects of nation's future: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens of the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and said they are the guiding light of society, the architects of the nation's future.

As India moves ahead to become a developed nation, the role of teachers in preparing responsible, knowledgeable, and skilled citizens becomes even more significant, she said.

In a message on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Friday, Murmu said the day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation.

"Teachers are the guiding light of our society and the architects of our nation's future. Through their wisdom, knowledge and values, they nurture generations of students and inspire them to pursue excellence and innovation," Murmu said.

The National Education Policy 2020 reflects our commitment to empowering teachers and strengthening the education system, she said.

"Let us strive to create a favourable environment that honors teachers and fosters creativity, compassion, and innovation in students," the President said.

Murmu conveyed her wishes to the entire teaching community and wished them success "in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights."