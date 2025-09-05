Teachers guiding lighthouse of life: Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Sep 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday extended his wishes to all teachers and mentors on the occasion of Teacher's Day, saying they are the guiding lighthouse of life.

He said his teacher and guide has been his father and former chief minister Shibu Soren.

"Teachers are the guiding lighthouse of life. My teacher, my guide, is the late Baba Dishom Guruji. His life, filled with love, struggle, sensitivity, and impartiality, has always been a source of inspiration for me. Today, Baba is no longer with us in body, but his teachings, thoughts, and ideals will always continue to provide strength," Soren posted on X, paying respect to all mentors and teachers.

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics.

On August 28, the Jharkhand Assembly passed a resolution to send a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren.

Jharkhand government will felicitate as many as 128 teachers on Friday to honour their contributions to education and society, an official said. PTI SAN RG