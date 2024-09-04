Teachers have duty to instill moral values in students: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Asserting that children are the future of the country, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said teachers have a duty to instill in them moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards the society.

In a message, Murmu greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

"Children are the future of the country. As students they learn life-skills and values. Teachers, as mentors, can mould students into future leaders who will shape the destiny of our country," she said.

Teachers are entrusted with the crucial task of nurturing the minds of the future generation, guiding them towards overall excellence, the president said.

"Teachers have a duty to instill in students, moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards the society," Murmu said.

Through modern methods of imparting education and optimal use of technology, as envisaged in National Education Policy 2020, teachers can empower the students to have a fruitful life and build a developed nation, she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation. I pay my humble tributes to him on this occasion," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Teacher's Day.

She also conveyed good wishes to the entire teaching community and wished them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY