Teachers hold key to student success: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 5 (PTI) Emphasising the crucial role of teachers in shaping the future of students, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said children can achieve unimaginable heights when given knowledge rather than wealth.

Speaking at a Teacher’s Day event in Vijayawada, Naidu described teachers as "the guiding force" behind every student’s success and said it is the government’s responsibility to "empower them with resources and respect." "Children should be given education instead of wealth. Teachers hold the key to the future. I may neglect some issues, but never education," Naidu said.

He noted that the TDP-led NDA government is working to upgrade schools with digital classrooms, improved infrastructure, and training programmes, aiming to strengthen the education system from "grassroots to global standards." Naidu said that the development of skilled youth is central to achieving Viksit Bharat-2047 (Developed India). He added that education reforms would focus on curriculum modernisation, vocational education, and fostering innovation in learning.

He assured that teachers’ welfare would remain a top priority, with attention to timely promotions, better facilities, and professional development initiatives across the state.

Highlighting the role of technology, Naidu said IT, once unfamiliar, is now a reality, and teachers must enhance their IT knowledge and embrace technological tools.

The CM also pointed to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing, saying they could transform learning.

“Andhra Pradesh is setting up a ‘Quantum Valley’ with curriculum changes aligned to global technological shifts,” he added.

Naidu also discussed the state’s “Non-Bag Day” initiative, held on Saturdays, which encourages students to attend school without carrying heavy books.

He said the initiative promotes creative learning through activities, debates, and skill-building, helping students reduce stress and enjoy learning.

"Education is the strongest weapon to transform society," Naidu added.