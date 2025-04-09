Teachers hold protest over loss of jobs

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) A section of teachers and other non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment which held that the whole appointment process was tainted, participated in a protest outside the district inspector (schools) office in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

The protesters alleged that police personnel resorted to baton charge to disperse them.

A police officer said that they were looking into the matter.

The Supreme Court has invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted". PTI AMR RG