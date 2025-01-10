Teachers in govt-aided DTEA schools appointed on 'forged' docs; IAS booked

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against IAS officer and former Delhi government education director Udit Prakash Rai in connection with the appointment of teachers, including his wife, in the Delhi Tamil Education Association Schools on fake experience certificates, officials said Friday.

Advertisment

Besides him, the agency has booked retired deputy education officer Sharad Kumar Verma, honorary DTEA secretary R Raju, Moti Bagh DTEA Sr Secondary School Principal Govindavel Harikrishna, and CPM Public School manager Shrikant Singh Yadav, they said.

The CBI has alleged that the accused conspired to facilitate the appointment of Shilpi Rai, Yogita, Priyanka Tiwari, Pooja Verma, and Abhishek Gosain as TGT/PGT in the DTEA Schools on the basis of false and forged teaching experience certificates in 2021-22.

All five beneficiaries have been named in the FIR as accused, they said.

Advertisment

The CBI action came after nearly a yearlong preliminary enquiry on a complaint from Special Secretary Vigilance of the Delhi government, they said.

The investigation prima facie revealed that Udit Prakash Rai, in connivance with others, got his wife Shilpi Rai appointed as PGT (Biology) in the Moti Bagh school on fake papers.

He also "got released the grants in aid for salary of his wife without much scrutiny by influencing the officers of Zone-19 of Directorate of Education, GNCTD," the FIR alleged. PTI ABS ABS VN VN