Teachers’ job loss: Oppn parties hold protests in Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Workers of the opposition parties of West Bengal – BJP, CPI(M) and Congress - on Tuesday hit the streets of Kolkata and Howrah, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the aftermath of the Supreme Court scrapping over 25,000 school jobs.

The CPI(M) students wing, BJP's youth front and the Congress separately blocked arterial roads in the two cities.

The Supreme Court on April 3 upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment annulling the recruitment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment drive, terming the entire selection process “vitiated and tainted”.

Those who were rendered jobless claimed that the reason behind their plight was the inability of the SSC to differentiate between the candidates who secured employment through fraudulent means and those who did not.

In Kolkata, around 100 activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) blocked the MG Road-Central Avenue crossing for about an hour demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

They also protested the alleged manhandling of BJYM leader Tamoghno Ghosh by the police during the BJP's march to the Kalighat residence of Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

The protestors also burnt tyres during the blockade.

In Howrah town, around 300 SFI activists blocked a national highway for some time and had scuffle with police and RAF personnel during a protest rally.

Holding Banerjee responsible for the invalidation of jobs of over 25,000 school staff, the activists demanded her resignation and claimed that the state's failure to segregate tainted and untainted employees led to the present situation. Expressing solidarity with eligible teachers, around 100 Congress activists organised a rally from the party state headquarters in central Kolkata.

Members of the SUCI (Communist) students' wing AIDSO also blocked College Street for some time on the same issue.

Police said the protests were largely peaceful but disrupted vehicular traffic movement for some time. PTI SUS NN