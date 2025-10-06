Teacher's kin injured in attack during robbery in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 6 (PTI) The elderly parents and sister of a teacher were seriously injured after robbers allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons and fled with valuables from their house in Maharashtra's Palghar district early on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3 am in Arnala village near Virar, they said.

The unidentified robbers broke into the house and launched a violent attack on the three occupants using sharp weapons. The attackers also allegedly ransacked the house and fled with valuables, a police official said, adding the exact amount of loss was yet to be ascertained.

After being alerted, personnel from the Arnala and Virar police stations rushed to the spot.

The three persons suffered grievous injuries in the attack and were admitted to a nearby hospital. They were reported to be critical, a police official said.

The house belongs to Professor Sachin Gowari, who takes private coaching classes in Virar. He lives at Aghashi in Virar with his wife and children, while his parents and sister stay at the family's ancestral home in Arnala, the official said.

The police cordoned off the area and were examining CCTV footage from nearby houses and establishments to identify the culprits, he said. PTI COR GK