Teachers of school for Afghan refugees stage protest over non-payment of salaries

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Teachers of Syed Jamaluddin Afghan School, a school for Afghan refugees, staged a protest outside the Afghanistan embassy here on Friday over non-payment of their salaries.

The protesting teachers have alleged that they have not received their monthly salary since the last five months and that even the school principal's salary is due for the last five months. “We have gathered here today over non-payment of salaries. We teachers are overworked but not paid. One of the officials from the embassy spoke to us and had a word with the principal. We haven't got any assurance for our salaries yet,” one of the protesting Afghan refugee teacher said. On Friday, twenty out of twenty-one teachers who teach at Syed Jamaluddin Afghan School gathered at the Afghanistan embassy, which is responsible for providing funds to the school, and submitted a letter specifying their demands. PTI ABU SKY