Teachers' outfit writes to VC against proposed renaming of Dyal Singh (Evening) college

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) on Tuesday objected to the proposed renaming of Dyal Singh (Evening) College, saying the move bypasses statutory procedure and excludes key stakeholders of the university.

In a letter addressed to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the teachers' body said it learnt of the proposed renaming through a public announcement made by him at a function in December 2025.

The DTF said the decision to rename a Delhi University college is the remit of the Executive Council and cannot be announced unilaterally.

The outfit, in its statement, pointed to a resolution passed by the Staff Association of Dyal Singh (Evening) College at an emergency meeting held on January 8.

According to the resolution, the college's governing body, working with the principal's office, had sent a renaming proposal to the university on December 5, 2025, without placing the matter before the Staff Council.

The DTF also said that primary stakeholders, including the teachers, non-teaching staff and students, were not consulted at any stage, and that this was not the first time such a move had been proposed.

"Similar attempts were made in 2017 to rename the college. However, there was massive resistance against such a move — both inside and outside college," its statement read.

Raising concerns beyond the issue of procedure, the teachers' group said there were serious apprehensions about the legal validity of the renaming exercise.

It also warned of a possible bifurcation or relocation of the college, though no official clarity had been provided on these aspects.

Calling for immediate intervention by the VC, the DTF demanded that the university administration halt the renaming process and withdraw the proposal unconditionally.

The letter was endorsed by members of the Executive Council, the Academic Council, and the Delhi University Teachers' Association.