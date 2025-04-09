Teachers scuffle with Kolkata police during protest over loss of jobs

Kolkata: A section of teachers and other non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment which held that the whole appointment process was tainted, scuffled with the police outside a West Bengal schools department office in south Kolkata on Wednesday during a protest over the issue.

The protesters alleged that police personnel resorted to baton charge to disperse them from outside the district inspector's (DI) office in the Kasba area.

A police officer said that there was minor jostling while attempts were being made to disperse the protesters.

He said that around 150 to 200 protesters had gathered outside the DI office and tried to force entry into the building, situated next to Kasba police station of Kolkata Police.

The officer said that talks were on with the protesters who were present outside the office building of the state schools department.

The teachers and other staff who lost their jobs said that police used force on them when they were holding a peaceful demonstration.

The Supreme Court has invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal government-run and aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".