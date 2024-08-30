Teachers should eliminate fear of change, adopt new syllabi for holistic education: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Emphasising that curiosity forms the basis of lifelong learning and is crucial to tackle future challenges, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon teachers to embrace change and adopt new syllabi proactively, ensuring holistic education for all sections of the society.

He underscored the importance of moral values and scientific thinking in enriching the knowledge system.

"Curiosity is the cornerstone of lifelong learning. Character building is essential for nation-building," Sinha remarked at the 39th foundation day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra.

"Teachers should eliminate the fear of change and actively adopt new syllabi to ensure holistic education reaches all sections of society," he emphasized.

As chairman of the shrine board, the L-G highlighted the board's efforts to facilitate smooth pilgrimages and enhance the spiritual experience for devotees.

“The ancient learning traditions of India emphasised holistic education to nurture students' complete personalities and creativity. Our gurukul education in the past was renowned for its knowledge in science, mathematics, and medicine," he noted.

"The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul ensures practical education while preserving our core values and ideals," he added.

Sinha honoured meritorious students, board staff members, and the team behind the yatra marg to the holy shrine. He also launched Dr Neelam Sareen’s book, 'Shri Mata Vaishno Devi - Ek Alokik Sidh Peeth,' and the third edition of the annual magazine of SMVD Gurukul. PTI AB MNK MNK