Teachers should maintain good conduct so that students inculcate good values: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday advised teachers to maintain a good conduct in schools so that students inculcate good values.

He asked teachers to wear appropriate dress, reach school on time, use decent language and refrain from chewing tobacco so that children learn good habits.

"Many teachers expose their bodies. This does not inculcate good values in boys and girls. They should think that I am a teacher and take care of the kind of dress they should wear and what they should eat. Many teachers walk unsteadily to reach school. What will the children think that drinking alcohol is good?" Dilawar said He was addressing a gathering at Neem Ka Thana on Wednesday, where he inaugurated the Upper Primary Sanskrit School building in the Nrusinghpuri village.

He further said, "Those who do such acts, they are not teachers, they are the enemies of children. It is a sin to call them teachers. Our conduct should be such that children can take values from us." Dilawar said he has seen teachers chewing tobacco, using an indecent language, reaching school late and giving unreasonable excuses.

The education minister also said he has issued an order that teachers would not leave during duty hours to offer prayers and for other religious rituals. PTI AG MNK MNK