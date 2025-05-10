Teachers should teach student with spirit of Nation First: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the teachers should also inculcate the spirit of "Nation First" in the students to inspire generations ahead.

Addressing the 'Shikshak Dhanyavaad' ceremony at a school in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "Every citizen's goal should be 'Nation First'. It is not only the responsibility of the country's leadership, security forces or the administration." "It is important for the teachers to teach the students with the spirit of Nation First," he said. The new generation in every field will become the foundation of Viksit Bharat.

Adityanath said that the education should not be limited to good marks. But it should be linked to moral values and building a life. "A life that is useful for the country, an inspiration for the society. Only when we link education to national values, the foundation of a developed India could be laid, where every citizen is safe, prosperous and self-reliant." Praising the 'Adi Yogi' drama presented by the students, the chief minister said that such cultural presentations connect children with history, tradition and values. Linking this performance to the cultural form of India moving towards Maha Kumbh, he said that our mythological stories are not just for entertainment but a medium to teach the values of life.

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Participated in the 'Shikshak Dhanyavaad' Ceremony organised today at City Montessori School (CMS), Lucknow. On this occasion, I rewarded meritorious students and encouraged them." "I have full faith that we will collectively move forward to strengthen Indian culture by linking education with culture, nationalism and traditions of India. Hearty congratulations to the CMS family and best wishes to the students for a bright future!", he added.