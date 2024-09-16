Teachers take out rally demanding justice for murdered RG Kar doctor

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) As rallies continue to sweep the city streets demanding justice for the raped-murdered woman medic of RG Kar hospital, hundreds of school teachers joined the protests on Monday.

The teachers marched from College Square to Shyambazar calling for the arrest of all those involved in the incident and a speedy trial.

Teacher Angshuman Nag said, "She (the deceased) is like our daughter. We call for the strictest punishment, condemn efforts to hide evidence and are appalled that the investigating agencies are yet to identify all those responsible for this heinous crime." He added, "We do not belong to any political party or organisation. We have gathered on our own to voice the protest of ordinary citizens." In a separate demonstration, hundreds of people, including senior doctors like Narayan Bandyopadhyay, formed a human chain at Sinthir More in the northern part of the city, demanding justice for the medic.

Since the discovery of the woman's body in the state-run hospital on August 9, the city has witnessed unprecedented public protests.

People from various sections of society have organised rallies demanding justice for the victim and a safe environment for women. PTI SUS MNB