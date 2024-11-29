Teachers to adopt mission-mode approach to enhance Himachal's ranking in education sector: Edu min

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) The Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday called for unified efforts to enhance the state's ranking in the education sector and urged the teachers to adopt a mission-mode approach.

Thakur held a video conference with the representatives of the Primary Teachers Federation to discuss strategies for the successful conduction of the Parkash Rashtriya Sarvekshan-2024 in various government schools.

He expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the teaching community and urged them to sustain their momentum.

Emphasising the importance of the survey which is scheduled to take place in the first week of December, the minister directed the members of the federation to adopt a mission-mode approach and ensure comprehensive arrangements at all levels, a statement issued here said.

The survey assesses competencies in critical subjects like Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and general awareness among students of classes III, VI and IX of state government, government-aided, central government and private schools.

He said that the outcome of the Parkash Sarvekshan would reflect the overall performance of the education department and all stakeholders must work in unison to ensure that our students are well-prepared to achieve good ranking at the national level.

He stressed on conducting regular practice sessions and teachers should provide targeted support to address learning gaps. Apart from primary-level teachers, the school lecturers must actively contribute towards the success of the survey, he added.

Thakur highlighted the extensive measures undertaken by the state government to elevate the ranking of the state at the national level. Mock tests have already been conducted across approximately 15,000 schools in the state to assess and enhance the readiness of students in language, Mathematics and Science for classes 3, 6, and 9, he said.

The education minister commended the federation for their relentless efforts in improving educational standards and preparing students for the survey.

He said that this year special focus has been laid on enhancing the performance of students in mathematics and significant initiatives have been introduced to strengthen teaching methodologies.

Classes in English medium have begun in all government-run schools from this session and Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding Schools are being established to strengthen the quality of education in the state, the statement read. PTI BPL HIG HIG