Teachers to remain at current place of posting post regularisation of services: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said non-commissioned teachers in government schools will continue to remain at their current places of posting after their services were recently regularised.

Advertisment

Kumar’s announcement comes as a relief for more than 2.5 lakh non-commissioned or 'Niyojit' teachers, who cleared their competency tests and now enjoy government employee status.

The state’s education department had on Tuesday put on hold its transfer policy, which had caused resentment among a section of the teachers and led many of them to move the Patna High Court.

“The ‘exclusive’ teachers (as they are termed after clearing the competency tests) were worried about the new postings… we have now decided that these teachers, who have been working at a particular place for the last several years, will continue to work there,” Kumar said.

Advertisment

“Our government works for the interest and benefit of the teachers… and will continue to do so,” he said here after distributing appointment letters to the teachers, who cleared the competency tests in Patna.

The Bihar government distributed appointment letters to 1.14 lakh ‘exclusive’ teachers on Wednesday.

“We have taken several steps for improvement in the education and health sectors in the state. In 2023, the appointment of new teachers started with the Bihar Public Service Commission... in which 28,000 ‘Niyojit' teachers became government teachers,” the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Raju Singh, the convener of TET Primary Teachers' Association, welcomed Kumar’s announcement.

“It’s a great decision by the CM and in the interest of the ‘exclusive’ teachers. We thank him and the education department for this move,” Singh told PTI.