Teaching job aspirants clash with police in Patna

Patna, Aug 12 (PTI) Teaching job aspirants clashed with the police in Patna's Bailey Road on Monday during a demonstration, demanding one result for one candidate in the TRE-3 examinations.

A large number of aspirants gathered at Bailey Road around 12 pm, and as they tried to head towards the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office, police stopped them. Following this, they sat on the road, disrupting the movement of traffic.

"Despite repeated requests by the security personnel, they refused to vacate the road. Finally, mild force, including lathi-charge, was used to disperse the protestors," the Patna Police said in a statement.

No one was injured in the incident, it said, adding that a group of aspirants were later allowed to meet the BPSC chairman.

Police said they arrested two persons who instigated the protestors against security personnel and registered a case against them.

The protesting aspirants were demanding that the result of one candidate who may have passed all the exams for four categories of teacher -- post-primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary, should not be declared as otherwise three posts will fall vacant and thereby block the chances of other candidates.

"In the first and second phases of the recruitment, multiple results were released, resulting in many seats remaining vacant. The protesting students were trying to bring this issue to the attention of the BPSC before the announcement of the third phase results, which is expected by the end of this month," said an aspirant. PTI PKD SOM