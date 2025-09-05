Teaching not just profession but duty of nation building: Himachal Guv

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday called upon teachers to go beyond classrooms, embrace innovation and nurture students as sensitive and responsible citizens.

He conferred state awards upon 19 teachers and honoured one teacher with the National Award for 2024 on the occasion of Teachers' Day during a state-level function here, a statement issued here said.

For the first time, awards were also presented to 19 teachers of colleges and technical education institutions, along with certificates of excellence. Earlier awards were given to only school teachers.

He stressed the significance of the National Education Policy 2020 in promoting holistic learning rooted in Indian knowledge traditions, values, research, and innovation and lauding Himachal Pradesh's achievement of securing fifth rank nationally in the PARAKH 2025 survey recently.

Extending warm greetings to the teaching fraternity and congratulating the award-winning teachers for their dedication and service in strengthening the education in the state, even in remote and difficult terrains, he urged teachers to contribute to the "Nasha Mukt Himachal" campaign by empowering youth to say no to drugs.

Calling it a collective mission to safeguard the state's future, he also stressed the need for environmental protection in the wake of recurring natural disasters, noting that reckless construction and deforestation could prove disastrous.

The governor recalled his own teachers with gratitude and emphasised that in Indian culture, a true Guru is revered above all. Citing examples of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and Mahatma Gandhi, he highlighted that teaching is not just a profession but a sacred duty of nation-building.

He said, "Himachal is a beautiful state that attracts visitors from across the world, and it is our collective duty to preserve its natural heritage." On the occasion, the governor also released a souvenir.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the state government was committed to raise the quality of education while Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani expressed gratitude for including technical education teachers in the awards for the first time.

The programme also witnessed a cultural performance by students of government schools. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent natural calamities. PTI BPL SHS OZ OZ