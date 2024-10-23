Teaching staff's response sought for being absent at poll-related training

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Authorities have sought a response from nearly 95 per cent of the personnel, all from local educational institutions, assigned election duty in an assembly segment here after they failed to attend an important training session.

The training for poll staff in the Mira-Bhayander assembly seat in Maharashtra's Thane district was held on October 20.

Out of the 368 personnel from 28 educational institutions expected at the training session, only 19 showed up, as per officials.

Some institutions reported a complete lack of attendance, they said.

The Returning Officer (RO) for the constituency on Tuesday wrote letters to local police stations concerned, requesting the absentees be presented at his office for accountability.

The RO emphasised the importance of compliance with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) regulations and the need for properly trained polling staff to ensure the smooth conduct of polls.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI COR GK