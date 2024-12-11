Teachings of Gita spiritually profound, align with scientific principles: Shivraj Chouhan

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday emphasised that the message of performing one's duties without thinking about the results, as taught in Bhagavad Gita, is not only spiritually profound, but also aligns with scientific principles.

Addressing an event in Kurukshetra as part of the ongoing International Gita Festival, Chouhan said 5,161 years ago, Lord Krishna delivered the message of Bhagavad Gita to the entire world through Arjuna.

A person who works with a desire for the outcomes is constantly troubled, whereas one who works selflessly reaches the heights of success, Chouhan said.

"The younger generation must read, understand, and adopt the teachings of Bhagavad Gita in today's context. By embracing its wisdom, the youth should aim to set ambitious goals in their lives and follow the path of action to achieve them," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Praising the efforts of Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj in spreading its teachings, Chouhan said India has been a sacred land of sages and saints for thousands of years.

These sages, he said, have always been concerned with the welfare of the entire world.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the 'Theme Park' in Kurukshetra will now be known as 'Keshav Park'.

Addressing the event, Saini said the initiative aims to further preserve and promote the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kurukshetra, a place of immense religious and historical significance, as per an official statement.

The chief minister also participated in the 'Global Gita Paath - Ashtadashi Shloka' programme, which saw the participation of 18,000 children in Kurukshetra for whom he declared a special school holiday on Thursday.

Saini also urged the students to utilise the holiday to prepare diligently for their upcoming examinations.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Tanzania Tourism Minister Pindi Chana, and Gita scholar Gyananand Maharaj were present on the occasion.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regards Bhagavad Gita as a guide for all of humanity, Saini said through the sacred text, India has contributed to the welfare of the entire world, transcending borders and time.

The first and most significant message of Gita is that every individual should follow his/her 'dharma' and duty in life, the chief minister said.

Calling Kurukshetra one of the most revered pilgrimage sites, Pindi Chana from Tanzania, the partner country for this year's International Gita Mahotsav, said the festival is a celebration of culture and heritage.

The teachings of Gita convey that the highest purpose of human life lies in truth, and the Gita serves as a guiding light in every aspect of life, she said, adding that such events have placed Haryana prominently on the global map of spiritual tourism. PTI SUN ARI