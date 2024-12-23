Teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony: PM Modi at Christmas celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood and it is important for all to work to make this spirit stronger, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi said here on Monday.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Modi asserted that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society.

He stressed that only a human-centric approach as adopted by India can take a 21st century world to new heights.

Citing the Christmas market attack in Germany and the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, Modi said it is important to come together and fight such challenges.

This is the first time that a prime minister has attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India (CBCI).

"It was a very satisfactory moment for me when we safely brought Father Alexis Prem Kumar from war-torn Afghanistan a decade back. He was stuck there for eight months and was in hostage... For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members," Modi said.

No matter where they are or what crisis they face, today's India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety, he said.

Modi said when the Covid pandemic struck, many countries that talk big on human rights backed down from helping poor countries.

He said India even moved beyond its capabilities to help poor countries during Covid and provided medicines to over 150 nations. He also said India provided vaccines to several countries.

"Our youth have given us confidence that dream of a Viksit Bharat will surely be fulfilled," he said.

Modi said it is a moment of pride that Pope Francis has made His Eminence George Koovakad a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body which works closest with all the Catholics across India. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS