Team Atishi: Mukesh Ahlawat only new face, four ministers retained

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is the only new face in the Atishi-led Delhi Cabinet, which took oath of office on Saturday.

A first-time MLA from the Sultanpur Majra seat, Ahlawat fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand, who quit AAP and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He has since joined the BJP.

Ahlawat has been given charge of the labour, employment, gurdwara elections, SC/ST welfare, and land and building departments.

Gopal Rai, a senior party leader, is among the four ministers retained in the Cabinet.

A member of AAP's political affairs committee, he will continue to hold the environment, forest and wildlife; development; and general administration portfolios that he headed in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Imran Hussain is the sole Muslim member in the Cabinet. The two-time MLA from the Ballimaran constituency in Chandni Chowk will keep his food and supply, and election portfolios.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another senior leader retained in the Cabinet, was inducted in the Kejriwal government after Satyendar Jain resigned as health minister in February 2023.

Bharadwaj will continue to helm the health; tourism; irrigation and flood control; industries; urban development; and art, culture and language departments.

He will additionally have charge of the social welfare and the cooperative departments, previously held by Anand.

Kailash Gahlot, the fourth minister retained by Atishi, will hold the transport, home, administrative reforms, information and technology, and women and child development portfolios.

The Delhi Cabinet currently has six members, including Chief Minister Atishi.

She will be in charge of her previous 13 portfolios, including education, revenue, finance, power, and the public works departments.

Lt Governor VK Saxena administered the oath of office and secrecy to Atishi -- Delhi's third and the 17th woman chief minister in India's history.

The senior AAP leader, however, will have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.