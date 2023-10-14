Advertisment
Team India all the way: PM Modi hails World Cup win over Pak

NewsDrum Desk
14 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian team's victory over Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, saying it was a great win powered by all round excellence.  India fired on all cylinders, blowing away its arch-rivals by seven wickets.

Captain Rohit Sharma was the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence." "Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," he said. PTI ASK ZMN

