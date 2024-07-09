Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav and wife visit Udupi temple

Udupi (Karnataka): Team India’s hard hitter Suryakumar Yadav and wife Divisha Shetty visited Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi district on Tuesday and offered a special puja on winning the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Yadav and Shetty, who arrived in Mangalore on Monday, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary by cutting a cake at the airport.

According to the temple officials, Shetty, who is originally from the coastal area of Dakshina Kannada, had taken a vow to visit Kapu Marigudi temple with her husband if India wins the T20 World Cup.

They said she offered jasmine flower garlands to goddess Kapu Mariyamma and sought blessings for her family.

Shetty was seen speaking in Tulu at the temple. Yadav also tried to speak in Tulu, much to the surprise of the temple authorities.

The temple authorities also told Yadav about the history of the temple, one of the oldest in the region, as well as about the new Kapu Mariyamma temple being built in Haveri district by them.

The new temple is being built at a cost of around Rs 40 crore. The work of 'Garbhagudi', 'Uchchangi Gudi', and 'Sattupouli' is 90 per cent complete, the temple authorities said.