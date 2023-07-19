'Team INDIA' united, BJP's attempt to create rift will not succeed, says Congress

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday dismissed reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being dissatisfied with the opposition conclave held in Bengaluru and said no matter how hard the BJP tries to create a rift in the opposition alliance INDIA, it will not succeed.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala asserted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is united.

With Kumar not being present at the press conference after the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, BJP leader Sushil Modi had claimed that Kumar returned to Patna as he was "upset" over not being made the convenor of the alliance.

Asked about the reports, Surjewala said, "I would not even like to repeat the kind of bad language the BJP uses about Nitish Babu. Now they are talking nonsense. We are all united. No matter how hard the BJP and Modi ji try to create a rift in Team India, they will not succeed." "The restlessness of the BJP is understandable. I wish them luck in continuing with their conspiratorial agenda," he said.

Kumar also denied reports that he was dissatisfied with the opposition conclave held in Bengaluru over not being made the convenor of the newly formed alliance.

Kumar claimed the BJP will be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The meeting was very fruitful and we all are very happy with the outcome. I could not attend the press conference after the conclave as I had to come back to Patna. My effort is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls... and now things are taking shape," the JD(U) leader said in Bihar's Rajgir. PTI ASK DIV DIV