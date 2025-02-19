Team of archaeologists begins underwater explorations off coast of Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A team of five archaeologists from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including women members, has commenced "groundbreaking underwater explorations" off the coast of Dwarka in Gujarat, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

"The current underwater investigations mark a significant step in ASI's mission to safeguard India's rich underwater cultural heritage," it said in a statement.

This underwater exploration is part of the renewed Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of the ASI, which has "recently been revived" to undertake offshore surveys and investigations in Dwarka and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat, the ministry said.

A team of five archaeologists from the ASI, led by Professor Alok Tripathi, Additional Director-General (Archaeology) has "commenced groundbreaking underwater explorations off the coast of Dwarka," it added.

The team, which also includes H K Nayak, Director (Excavations and Explorations); Aparajita Sharma, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist; Poonam Vind, and Rajkumari Barbina, has selected an area near the Gomati Creek for initial investigations, the statement said.

"For the first time in ASI, this team comprises a significant number of women archaeologists and the most number of archaeologists actively participating in underwater investigations," it said.

The UAW has been at the forefront of underwater archaeological research since the 1980s. Since 2001, the wing has been conducting explorations at sites such as Bangaram Island (Lakshadweep), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Dwarka (Gujarat), Loktak Lake (Manipur), and Elephanta Island (Maharashtra), the ministry said.

Archaeologists of UAW have also collaborated with the Indian Navy and other government organisations for the study and protection of underwater cultural heritage, it said.

Earlier, the UAW had carried out offshore and onshore excavations at Dwarka from 2005 to 2007. "The coastal areas were examined during low tide where sculptures and stone anchors were discovered. Based on those explorations, underwater excavations were carried out," the statement said.