Team ‘Soothravakyam’ supports ICC inquiry into actor Vincy's allegations

Kochi: The team behind the upcoming Malayalam film 'Soothravakyam', starring Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko, on Saturday expressed full support for the ongoing inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the Film Chamber into Vincy's complaint of alleged misconduct by Chacko on the film’s set.

At a press conference, producer Srikanth Kandragula said the ICC and the Film Chamber would hold a meeting on April 21 to investigate the matter.

"Not as a producer, but as someone who deeply cares for Malayalam cinema, I want fairness and transparency. The committee must uncover facts that may not be known to the crew," he said.

Kandragula, who is also an actor and director, clarified that the set was drug-free to the best of his knowledge.

His statement comes in the wake of Shine Tom Chacko’s arrest in a separate drug case, from which he was released on bail the same day.

He said he only came to know of the allegations through the media the next day and immediately directed the ICC to take up the issue.

Kandragula said the rumours and negativity surrounding the film had unfortunately cast a shadow over the hard work and dedication of more than 300 artists, from the director to the light boys, who gave their best to the project.

"I beg you—don’t kill my movie for something I didn’t know or do," he pleaded.

He also clarified that he had not engaged in any promotional or marketing activity for the film.

Responding to social media allegations that the controversy was a marketing strategy, Kandragula said, "No one would use such a sensitive topic as a marketing strategy." Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious had earlier filed a complaint with the Film Chamber, alleging that Shine Tom Chacko behaved "inappropriately" with her under the influence of drugs.

Although she also reported the incident to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), she has not filed a police complaint.

Kandragula said the discussion scheduled for April 21 would not focus solely on Vincy's complaint but would be open to anyone from the set who may have faced similar issues.

"This is not about just one or two individuals. We want to hear from anyone who experienced any kind of misconduct on the set," he said.

"Our commitment is clear—justice should prevail, and every voice deserves to be heard," he added.

Director Eugien Jos Chirammel and scriptwriter Rejin S Babu were also present at the press conference.

Although the shooting of 'Soothravakyam' is complete, the makers are yet to finalise a release date.