Team visits Maharashtra to review DDU-GKY implementation

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) A team from the Union ministry of rural development undertook a three-day tour of Maharashtra to review the implementation of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, an official said on Monday.

The MoRD has launched Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana 2.0 (DDU-GKY 2.0) and the visit was to gauge the state's preparedness for the upgraded version, a release by the District Information Office said.

"A detailed review meeting was held at the State Management Unit in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The session covered case-specific discussions related to ongoing programme execution and strategic planning for a smooth transition to DDU-GKY 2.0," it said.

The visit also uncovered instances of non-compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the DDU-GKY framework, after which orders were given for immediate corrective actions as well as strict enforcement of the prescribed guidelines, it said.