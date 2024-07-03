Teams to assist IOs not well versed with 'e-Pramaan' app

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Investigating officers not well versed with the "e-Pramaan" mobile app will be accompanied by a team to help them use it to record video or audio evidence, a provision introduced under the new Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Data on the app will help carry out various procedures, including registration of FIR, officials said.

The BSA, that replaced the Evidence Act, came into effect with two other new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) -- on Monday. The BNS and the BNSS replaced the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure respectively. Some investigating officers (IOs) are facing difficulties in using the app and they are being accompanied by teams trained in using it, a senior police officer told PTI. The officer added that these teams will also train their colleagues in using the app.

In case a team is not accompanying an IO and the officer needs assistance, he or she can contact a helpline number, another police officer said.

Police will also use other mobile apps to understand the differences between the old and the new laws.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police personnel have been trained to understand the provisions of the BNS, the BNSS and the BSA and how to implement these.