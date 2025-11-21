Tear gas fired as IDPs attempt to march from Bishnupur to Churachandpur in Manipur

Imphal/Churachandpur, Nov 21 (PTI) Hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying in relief camps in Manipur's Bishnupur district tried to march towards neighbouring Churachandpur district on Friday evening, prompting security forces to fire tear gas to disperse them, officials said.

The IDPs, who fled Churachandpur during ethnic violence in 2023, said the situation in the state had returned to normal as the annual Sangai tourism festival was being held after a two-year gap.

They demanded that they be allowed to return to their homes in Churachandpur district, an official quoting an IDP said.

The IDPs were, however, stopped by security forces near Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometre from Churachandpur district.

Security forces put up barricades, barbed wires and parked vehicles in the middle of roads to prevent any further movement of the IDPs.

Despite these measures, some protesters breached the barricades and started pelting stones, forcing security personnel to fire rounds of tear gas, officials claimed.

Abung Meitei, an IDP from Churachandpur, told reporters, “Despite our protest that the Sangai festival should not be held before the resettlement of IDPs, the government did not listen to our demands and went ahead with the festival. We had said home first, festival later. Since the festival symbolises a return of normalcy, we are asking to be allowed to return home." Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened in Churachandpur near the district boundary with Bishnupur to prevent any unwanted incidents, an official based in Churachandpur said. PTI COR MNB