Tearful adieu to Kannur ADM; P P Divya booked for suicide abetment, removed from post

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 17 (PTI) Emotions ran high at the District Collectorate and the residence of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu here, where his mortal remains were kept for public display before his pyre was lit by his daughters on Thursday afternoon.

Around the same time, CPI (M) leader P P Divya was booked for the offence of abetment of suicide under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and by late night the Left party removed her from the post of Kannur District Panchayat President in view of the police probe she was facing.

Babu died allegedly by suicide after Divya levelled corruption allegations against him during his farewell party following his transfer to his home district of Pathanamthitta as additional district magistrate for the last few months of his government service.

Babu's daughters and his wife, who were inconsolable when his body was brought home at Malayalapuzha here around noon, held back tears stoically as the last rites were performed in the presence of hundreds, which included state ministers K Rajan and Veena George.

As his body was brought back to his residence in Malayalapuzha here, police in Kannur booked Divya for the offence under section 108 of BNS, which is non-bailable and carries a punishment of 10 years imprisonment.

Babu's remains were cremated by 4 pm.

Late in the night, the CPI(M) Kannur District Secretariat announced the removal of P P Divya from her post.

In a statement, the party's district secretariat also announced that advocate K K Ratnakumari will take over as the Kannur District Panchayat President. It further said that Divya should step down from the post as the police were investigating the case against her, to which she agreed.

Divya, too, issued a statement in which she expressed sadness over Babu's death, conveyed her condolences to the family and assured to cooperate with the police investigation. She also said that she will prove her innocence through legal means.

She further said she agreed with the district secretariat's stand that her remarks were merely a well-intentioned criticism against corruption, but she should have refrained from such comments during the send-off meeting.

Divya said that given the ongoing police investigation against her, she believed it was necessary to step down as the district panchayat president and therefore, she tendered her resignation.

She said that she has forwarded her resignation to the persons concerned.

Earlier in the day, senior IAS officers who had worked with Babu during his 30-year long government service recalled how hardworking and efficient he was.

A teary-eyed Divya S Iyer, the former Pathanamthitta district collector, shared in broken words her experience working with Babu.

"We worked together as a family. I cannot believe the allegations against him. He worked selflessly. He was a humble person. I cannot comment any further about it as I am a government official. It was really unfortunate. I cannot say anything more than that," she told reporters, as she wiped away the tears streaming down her face.

Iyer said Babu was a person who could never hurt or harm anyone in any manner.

"He was very happy when he came to tell me that he got promoted as Deputy Collector of Kasaragod. He was very happy. Took a photo with me and left. That is the last time I saw him in person. So, it is unbearable to see him like this now," she said.

IAS officer P B Nooh, another former Pathanamthitta district collector, also recalled his experiences working with Babu.

In an emotional Facebook post, Nooh remembered Babu as a gentle person who interacted with people without bureaucratic restrictions and worked very efficiently.

He said the crises during the floods of 2018, the controversies surrounding women's entry into Sabarimala and finally the Covid-19 pandemic could be overcome due to the work done by officials like Babu.

"It is unbearable that a person who was always smiling, who never complained about anything, and got along easily with anyone, is finally saying goodbye like this. He deserved a better send off after more than 30 years of service..," Nooh said.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George also paid tributes to Babu at the collectorate here.

At his farewell ceremony organised a day before that by his colleagues and attended by District Collector Arun K Vijayan, the ADM faced allegations of corruption from Divya, who attended the event allegedly without an official invitation.

She had criticised the ADM for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and said he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind this sudden approval.

The death of the official came to light when his wife, a tehsildar, and their children went to Chengannur railway station on Tuesday morning to receive Babu, who was supposed to take charge as ADM Pathanamthitta, later in the day.

When Babu was not found on the train, the family tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but it went unanswered. They subsequently contacted his colleagues in Kannur, and during their search, they found Babu hanging in his quarters. PTI HMP COR RPA