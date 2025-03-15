Tech advances accelerating discovery, shrinking gap between idea and validation: Astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Science is being revolutionised by advances in compute power that have accelerated the pace of discovery by shrinking time between the birth of an idea and finding evidence in its support, says astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, known for her pioneering research on black holes.

"The pace of discovery is so rapid because of a confluence of ideas and instruments enabled by advances in computation. This has brought to fore new tests, new ways of validating ideas and that is just revolutionising all of science," the professor of astronomy and physics at Yale University said at a recent talk here.

Made of highly compact matter, a black hole possesses a gravity so intense that even light cannot escape. It is usually considered to form in the 'dying' stage of a star's life.

In 2005-06, Natarajan proposed for the first time that there must be another way for black holes to form, bypassing the formation of a star first -- a 'direct collapse' process of forming black holes.

"An analogy of this direct collapse process is a bathtub -- once you're done with your bath and you pull the plug, you see the water going down very rapidly in a vortex," she explained.

"Something similar happens in the very early universe. All the gases (mainly hydrogen) that surround dark matter -- gravity exerted by which is responsible for forming of galaxies -- do not form a star, but a black hole instead," Natarajan said.

Her radical idea of forming black holes was initially met with scepticism from the scientific community. "People said, 'Oh, can it really happen in the universe? It's just a theory! It's not feasible'. Well, of course, it's a theory till you find the data to support it," Natarajan told PTI ahead of the talk. The scientific method of acquiring knowledge involves making sense of the world through observations, experiments and evidence-based reasoning.

"It took us time to elaborate what was then just a simple germ of an idea because the computations were not up to being able to simulate what a 'direct collapse black hole' would look like," recalled Natarajan.

"So it took 10 years before the computers got good enough and we developed the techniques to be able to start looking for such objects in a simulated universe," said the Coimbatore born astrophysicist who grew up in south Delhi. "And as that slowly started gathering momentum, it was very interesting to see how the bandwagon started to coalesce. It's been very interesting to see this process of acceptance of an idea," she added.

The first ever discovery of a black hole was made in 1964. Named 'Cygnus X-1', the cosmic object was identified within the Milky Way galaxy and as emitting X-rays. Explaining her scientific journey, Natarajan said, "The motivation was, 'What if you could make a black hole that, by birth, started out with an advantage of being born hefty?' So, you can start with something that's 10,000 times the mass of the Sun, even 100,000." "What is special about today is that the time taken between when a scientist is able to propose an idea, or a new way of thinking about something, and when it is actually experimentally, empirically validated has shrunk remarkably,” she told the IIC gathering, including space enthusiasts, researchers and diplomats.

Using images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, her team has published evidence in support of the theory in journals, including Nature and The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

A collaboration between the US, European and Canadian space agencies, the James Webb Space Telescope is equipped to view cosmic objects in infrared light (having low wavelength and energy).

In a 2017 research article, Natarajan's team predicted what the telescope might detect in the actual universe, much before its launch in December 2021.

"If we are able to see the universe in the lowest energy wavelengths -- the infrared -- we will be able to actually see the farthest away objects. And this is how the James Webb Space Telescope opened the windows into the universe," Natarajan explained.

Natarajan was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Influential People of the Year in 2024. Accolades and recognition continue coming by Natarajan's way this year too. In January, Natarajan won the Dannie Heineman Prize for Astrophysics. Established in 1979, the award recognises outstanding contributions to the field.

Her work was also recognised as runners up in the Science Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year 2024. On International Women's Day, Natarajan received the UK's Suffrage Science Award at Oxford University. Actively engaged in explaining the scientific process to the public, Natarajan is working on a book about how ideas are accepted and scientific rigour.

"The process of interrogation of a brand new idea is extremely rigorous, which is why we should trust science -- it's the most rigorous process that we have to understand phenomena that happen in nature," she said. PTI KRS MIN MIN